As Paul Ryan said, they have been trying to repeal ObamaCare for the American People, and this is the only chance we got.

Well, they did try to repeal of the ACA 50+ times, but with out an alternative, it was pretty much dead in the water.

Now, with both houses under GOP control, defeating the ACA should be a slam dunk.

However, without any replacement for those 50+ times, we all knew that wasn't going to happen, and the sh't sandwich produced by the GOP, wasn't any better, Republicans had to cancel a vote. Friday, Republicans will try or just hope that SH'T CARE will pass.

Unless Republicans can produce anything that makes sense - other than a F@CK YOU on your health - I can't really see a vote for "VOTE ME OUT OF OFFICE PLEASE" to pass.

In seven years, the GOP has yet to produce a plan that works other than we just can't have a black man's success that actually is a start to benefit the American People - truly pathetic and actually racist.