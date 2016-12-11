Boeing Signs $17 Billion Deal with Iran, Challenges Republican Effort to Block Sales

So it seems that 700 jobs in Indiana as compared to potentially tens of thousands of jobs from a contract to Iran is what will make America Great again.

The GOP and Trump will try to scuttle a contract for Boeing to sell airplanes to Iran not because of any national security interests, but because it would be a benefit to those companies that do not stand with Trump.

If this sell is denied than basically the GOP and Trump are saying that one-half of the country can go to hell.

Iran poses no threat to the United States and with the agreement with five other countries on their nuclear ambitions, it seems that by having trade such as this would be a good thing for the world, as well as the economy of the United States.

But, the well being of the United States is apparently not in the interest of the GOP or Trump.