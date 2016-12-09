When President Obama took office, he basically had a sh't sandwich on the desk in the oval office. Job losses were hemorrhaging at several hundred thousand a month, we were in the sixth year in two wars not going anywhere, Iran was continuing its ambitions on the bomb, many countries had a disdain for the United States, and we seemed as a country lost and wounded - mostly self-inflicted.

President Obama leaves office with basically a seven-course meal awaiting for Donald Trump.

Enough of the rallies regarding your win.

You are now head of a country in fairly good position as compared to other advanced industrial nations that are not doing as well as we are. We continue to lead the world in innovation as well as being a beacon for it.

Trump can either improve on what President Obama has done with very little help from Republicans, or f'ck it up.

There's no "stiffing your suppliers". There's no "filing a lawsuit for your ineptitude". There is no "blaming Clinton or the boogey man".

This is all yours Hoss!

Enough of the rallies. Provide us with a coherent plan for the next four years. Show us that you and all the other millionaires and billionaires you have surrounded yourself offer policies that benefit all Americans, and not just the top 1 percent.

Growth will not be that of the golden years of the 40s and 50s. The United States now compete with other modern countries, and we and they will also see growth but nothing like the boom years of that era. Debt under your so-called policies will only continue to expand, unlike President Obama's last few years where federal expenditures have decreased.

If this is too complicated for you, Mr. Trump, you're not going to grow ourselves out of debt.

You have lied nonstop during the campaign. Now it is game time.

We will be on you like flies on stink.

President Obama has left you a country in fair and good shape.

Don't f'ck it up.