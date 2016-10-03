Donald Trump Can Prove With Facts If He Is Successful And Rich - Release The Taxes and Financials

Trump has lied often. This is not an opinion, but fact.

So, when Trump says he is successful and as rich as he says he is, there is only one way for Trump to show his bonafide - the release all his financials and taxes since 1995.

Other than that, the so-called business accomplishments spouted by Trump are meaningless.

Trump's excuse that the early 1990's recession was worse than the depression and the great recession starting in 2008, is another bull sh't statement by a bull-sh't artist.

I suspect that Donald Trump - I say this with no evidence because he doesn't want to release his tax returns in fear that the IRS would be exposed by not pursuing him for illegally taking a loss, and perhaps reopen his tax returns - is a tax cheat.

Unless your completely gullible and would vote for a cheat, a liar, a bigot, a racist, and an endless list of things we define as vile, you deserve what you get.