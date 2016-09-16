Newsvine

Trump is a liar - from the lips from Trump

By RobPlumley
Fri Sep 16, 2016 8:50 AM
Trump is a con man.

His comments yesterday that he would address "birtherism" at a press conference was a lie and a con job.

He lied that Hillary Clinton and her campaign in 2008 started the birther movement - she and her campaign didn't.

He then said he ended the question about the birth of our President - he didn't, as the people he supposedly sent to Hawaii didn't find anything.

He then says that Barack Obama who provided the long-form of his birth, and now concludes the matter is over - he was born here and is a citizen of this country.

And now Trump thinks this is sufficient.

No.  Trump lied again, and pussy'd out by not taking any questions from journalists.

Trump is a liar and a pussy.

 

