The way to call B.S. on this P.O.S is to actually call out B.S.

During an interview with Donald Trump, George Stephanopoulos stood by and let this lying P.O.S. perpetuate misinformation and lies.

Mr. Stephanopoulos should step down from the ABC news department and stick with GMA.

He did more to perpetuate the lies and misinformation of Donald Trump than Trump's campaign could do.

George Stephanopoulos lost all credibility as a journalist and an interviewer.