Regarding the GOP Nomination for President

I was watching a movie about Will Rodgers played by his son. Afterwards, I went on Wikipedia to read a bit more about his life.

In 1928, Rodgers partook on a mock presidential bid. In several questions about candidates, this one response from Will Rodgers struck me.

What about a candidate's image? Ballyhoo: "I hope there is some sane people who will appreciate dignity and not showmanship in their choice for the presidency" (October 5).

I'm hoping that there is much more than some, and the sane rise up and vote against Trump and all officials that decided not to distance themselves from him and his lack of dignity.