No arrest, charges for sheriff's sergeant found apparently drunk in his car

Thu Dec 31, 2015
Fortunately, this story of police improprieties does not involve an office shooting an unarmed individual, but clearly shows that police officers are treated a bit differently than ordinary citizens when they are not on duty.

Any person would have been arrested and booked on suspicion of DUI, but fortunately for the off-duty officer, the one on-duty officer knew him.

Though this is local, I suspect this is a pattern in many counties across the fifty states.

So, when the police state they're going after DUI during the new year celebration, ask whether that includes off-duty officers.

