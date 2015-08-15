Trump To Get Specific or Should The People Of Iowa and New Hamshire Think Twice

For those old enough to remember Rocky and Bullwinkle, the narrator would often describe an upcoming scene or event by giving two titles, the second one being the zinger. That is the reason for this article's two titles.

This Sunday, Chuck Todd, the moderator of Meet The Press, will present his full interview with Donald Trump. From the NBC News website regarding the interview, here is a snippet of what we will hear.

"We're going to keep the families together, but they have to go," he said in the interview, which will air in full on NBC's "Meet the Press" this Sunday. Pressed on what he'd do if the immigrants in question had nowhere to return to, Trump reiterated: "They have to go." "We will work with them. They have to go. Chuck, we either have a country, or we don't have a country," he said. Speaking on Trump's gilded private plane as it idled on a runway in Des Moines, Iowa, the real-estate mogul and Republican presidential frontrunner offered the first outlines of the immigration policy proposals he'd implement from the Oval Office. Trump said, to begin, "we have to" rescind Obama's executive order offering those brought to the U.S. illegally as children — known as DREAMers — protection from deportation, as well as Obama's unilateral move to delay deportation for their families as well. "We have to make a whole new set of standards" for those immigrating to the US.

This should be an interesting interview.

I'm not sure if Mr. Trump realizes that he is running for President - one branch of the Federal Government for which two other branches exist as a mechanism of checks and balances - and not CEO or Dictator of the United States.

Mr. Trump also seems to not understand that Congress writes the laws, for which the President executes them. The President has much leeway, but he cannot write law or make proclamations that defy current law.

If it was this easy with no consequences, I'm almost certain that that would have already occurred - the deportation of millions of people.

Beyond the logistics of such a plan to deport 11 million people, has Mr. Trump considered the push back from the private sector if a President decided that the number one priority of this country would be the deportation of 3 percent of the population, regardless of the economic costs to the country?

Forget about the tax code being simplified - laws for which must be written and passed by Congress - for a President would not have much time due to the effort of deporting millions of people.

As for the deals he'll make with China, Japan, Russia, Mexico, Europe, and a host of other countries, all are not going to bow down to his paltry net worth just to make "America Great Again". Countries tend to put their people first.

No matter how Trump comes across as a lunatic running for President, will the press finally stop and question his policies, positions, and his future successes, beyond of just allowing him to say what's he going to do and how great it will be?

I'm still waiting for Mr. Trump to explain his antics regarding our President's citizenship. I doubt Trump will ever bring that up - it rather made him look foolish.

I am presuming that Mr. Todd will focus on illegal immigrants, given the above snippet of the interview. Hopefully Mr. Todd can press Donald Trump on Mexico's secret covert operations of sending rapists and murders over the border. And, if Mr. Trump reiterates his conversations with border-patrol agents during is stunning three hour trip to the border, Mr. Todd will respond that his comments on rapists and murders from Mexico was made prior to that trip.

Given Mr. Todd's past performance as a moderator on Meet The Press, it doesn't look like he'll call his B.S. Maybe he will. But if he did, we would already be hearing about it from NBC News - can you imagine the ratings?

I am going to assume we'll hear the same "How Great I am" and "How Great I'll Be" boasting rather than a well thought out plan dealing with illegal immigrants. Deporting 11 million people doesn't come across as a well thought out plan.

The voters of Iowa and New Hampshire may find that choosing Donald Trump will not bode well for their states in future Presidential elections. Why bother campaigning in either state, where voters cannot differentiate between someone being capable to that of being just a blow-hard?

The voters of Iowa and New Hampshire may want to think twice about Donald Trump.