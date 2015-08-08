Black Lives Matter activists disrupt Bernie Sanders speech

I understand about the blight and persecution of black lives, but I fail to understand that when a candidate has shown nothing to convey that he doesn't believe that blacks across America are being persecuted by institutions across this country, and willing to put forth policy changes and provide a future, why would you not just engage the senator.

They must be heard - the black lives movement - and when given the opportunity to engage a candidate, you don't, I see only a missed opportunity.

I'm not sure why a protest such as this did not occur during the GOP debates in Cleveland, where the GOP has not had your back, but the polar opposite.

I haven't really heard anything Hillary Clinton has stood for or proposed that would make her any different from Senator Sanders that has spent his entire career having the backs of all Americans.

Senator Sanders campaign is truly grass-root movement, and why Black Lives Matter would not leverage this, is beyond me.

If the young lady simply asked to talk to Senator Sanders, and engage him on black lives, she would have found out that this candidate truly has black people's back.

The Black Lives Matter movement is important, but at some point after being heard, you have to being the hard part - discussions.

Hopefully, the movement will begin to learn this important step in getting change in the country.