What Does The GOP Offer, And For That Matter, The Democrats?

After weeks of a very early presidential campaign, the free-press, as they should, go after the stories that people want to know or would be attracted to. You can't stay in business unless you provide content that is desired. Journalism often rides the coattails of this content, providing information that affect the reader in both the private and public sector.

Donald Trump has certainly provided enough raw material for stories that can sell. When that story dries up, there will be other sources that the press will jump on.

The relationship between journalism and the medium they inhibit may seem odd, but it serves a greater purpose of providing information in a free-press forum. It's information that should not, and generally so, spoon-fed from sources having a specific agenda – that is, to manipulate people. It is not regulated by the state.

However, the lines get blurred when journalism focuses on the same stories that draw people in. When Donald Trump continues to be insulting, arrogant, and generally being Donald Trump, of course the free-press will jump on that, but what about journalism? What role do they have in the Donald Trump story?

Huffington Post decided that stories pertaining to Donald Trump in his quest for the GOP nomination for president, should be categorized as entertainment. The content will be there, and people certainly will go after it. While one might applaud this as a stance for the dignity of journalism, where are the journalistic content regarding the nomination race in both parties?

Donald Trump makes proclamations about his run for CEO of the United States, but the free-press as been reminiscent in calling out Donald Trump's lack of awareness that we have three branches of government with checks and balances. This was also a dubious position held in 2012 when Rick Perry declared as president, he'll get rid of the Department of Commerce, the Department of Education, and that other one he couldn't remember. Other candidates – present and past – have also made dubious remarks what they will do, when in fact, only a dictator or king or CEO could make.

Polls seem to be the primary source where journalism focuses on. When a recent poll came out identifying that a large percentage of the electorate know little about Bernie Sanders, is that an issue with Senator Sanders, the electorate, or the lack of journalism?

When this same candidate, Bernie Sanders, has been forthright, consistent with his message, and clear about his positions and policies, as well as having an estimated 100,000 supporters attending more than 3,500 organizing meetings in all fifty states across the country July 29th, 2015, where was this story? What campaign, other than Senator Sanders, has drawn this many people, relied solely on small campaign donations and volunteers, and has been consistent with his message?

Where does Rick Perry, Rand Paul, Ted Cruz, and Trump stand on the many issues and challenges in this country, and how do they differentiate between the thirteen other candidates? The same question can be applied to the campaigns of Hillary Clinton and Senator Sanders, and also Jeff Webb, and Mr. O'Malley?

Other than polls, the lack of serious campaigning, speeches, and debates, leaves the electorate with very little to go with in making an informed decision. The absence of serious journalism has compounded this problem with a focus on one candidate that hasn't yet figured out that there are three branches of government, and is not going to build a wall on the Mexican border and have Mexico pay for it.