Watch the Full, Unedited Donald Trump Interview - NBC News

Rarely have I heard so much nonsense by a candidate running for president.

Donald Trump goes over the top in an unedited interview where he continues to lie about Mexican immigration and building an "impenetrable" wall between Mexico and the United States, and have Mexico pay for it.

We know that Mr. Trump has an ego the size of Jupiter, but half-way through it, I came to the conclusion that he is either delusional or clinically insane.

I'm not certain whether Mr. Trump understands that he is running for president in which there are two other branches of government that provide checks and balances, and not running for the CEO of the United States.

Watch it, but note you may need a few stiff drinks after it.