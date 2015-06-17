Run as an Independent, Mr. Trump

Mr. Trump made two things clear Tuesday during his announcement of his candidacy for the president of the United States.

He is not pleased with the Republican candidates, and he has a butt-load of money. I mean, banks are calling him to see if they can loan him more money.

First thing Mr. Trump. Stop with ridiculous stories. No bank called you saying your a little under your debt threshold, and they want to loan you money. You sound like a moron.

Second thing Mr. Trump. Most immigrants from Mexico - legal and illegal - like this country, and are good human beings. Stop with speculations you can't back up with fact-based evidence. You sound like a moron.

Third thing Mr. Trump. We know your rich. Most aren't, and yes, people generally dislike people that constantly have to remind the rest of us that aren't rich, your rich. You come across as a total dick.

Lastly, Mr. Trump. If your going to run for president, then quit being a moron and a total dick.

I honestly believe you can change your behavior - the moron and dick thing - and with that you should consider your next move.

What's that?

Run as an independent.

First, the number of candidates already in the GOP race is ridiculously large. The debate in August will give you little opportunity to distance yourself from the other candidates as well as allowing voters to see the real Donald Trump. You might get off one great line, but based on your past performances, I doubt it. You know, that moron and dick thing I just wrote above.

You need to convince people your sincere about running for president being that you have been contemplating this for about 20 years. Campaigning for the GOP nomination is like trying to be crowned as the top clown. By being an independent, you might just garner enough votes in the general election to become president. Getting your name on the ballot in all 50 states is very doable - expensive, but we know you have butt-loads of cash and that banks want to just shower you with more!

But before you plunge into the independent path to the presidency, please consider this salient fact.

You are running for president and not dictator, king, or CEO with unlimited powers with no board as a check against your actions. We have three branches of government that offer a check and balance to one another, limiting your ability to move jobs from that country back to ours, or getting rid of an agency you don't like. By the way, if you run into the former governor of Texas, let him know this as well. You know that guy. He's the chap with the glasses hoping to look less idiotic then he is, and who could only remember two of the three agencies he wanted to ax.

The above is important because it could be embarrassing to you as president if say, the following scenario happened.

I'm the CEO of Ford and get this call from President Trump saying that unless I move operations out of Mexico and to the United States, I would face a hefty tariff and tax. My response of course would be "Fuck you, that's Congresses job", and then proceed to hang up the phone and inform my secretary not to take calls from the president any more.

You don't want that to happen. I mean, you would not only look foolish, but come across as a moron and a total dick.

Recall changing your behavior to be less of a moron and a total dick? You must continue with this changed behavior (not being a moron and a total dick) throughout your campaign and during your entire presidency.

Reach for the stars Mr. Trump. There's no reason why a person of your caliber can not run for president.

There is an issue, however, about governing where power is separated into three groups, and each has a check on one another.

That might be hard for you. You are used to getting your way, and frankly, you don't seem like the person that has the patience or the willingness to share power.

I could be very wrong. You might be the best thing since sliced bread. The problem is there hasn't been much evidence to suggest that you would be a good politician, which you must become in order to function as an elected official. Politics is about managing different agendas, and is not just a process of greasing the skids and making the deal to rise up yet another one of your buildings.

It is a slow, painful, and often humble process. There's compromise. You aren't going to get everything you ask for.

Enough said. If you are going to run, then make it a hundred-percent effort - nothing half-ass.

Good luck Mr. Trump!

PS

I probably won't be voting for you, but hey, it's a free country where my vote is equal to everybody else's, and most importantly, is not for sale.