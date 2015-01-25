Could Super Bowl be Lynch's finale in Seattle?

I would state that Marshawn Lynch is the toughest running back in recent history, and possibly one of the best running backs in the game.

The yards after the first hit - probably a tap to him - is phenomenal.

For all the "blah, blah blah" on deflate-gate, perhaps the story-line should be that the one of the best and toughest running backs is returning to the Super Bowl for the second time in a row.

Seattle has Beast Mode, the Legion of Boom, the infamous 12's who will be there and vocal, and the entire team's focus on how to win games.