They Don't Want You To Vote? Vote Anyway!

In physics, the force of one body to another is met with an equal but opposite force from the other.

So, in each of the states that are hell-bent on forcing you from not voting, behave just as the other force - equal but opposite.

Vote anyway!

Cause delays at the voting booths by declaring your right to vote, and forcing them to allow you to vote.

When being escorted out from the voting booths, stop and yell who you want as your congressmen or senator, or local official. In this way, the free press will note who the people really wanted, but were forced not to vote.

Don't sit back and take it. Go to the voting booths anyway and make your choice heard - loudly!

Sit downs worked in the 1960's. Peaceful demonstrations often highlighted wrong-doing by the government. Protests moved millions, and eventually, our government.

We have worked too long for too many decades for voting rights, just to see these laws passed that are nothing but a slap in the face of democracy.

Make this November's election the most painful in history by causing as much noise and protest as possible.

For those who can vote, get off your collective asses and vote! Respect those Americans that have lost their lives or became injured for your right to vote. By not voting, you are just as guilty and shameful as those that are trying to prevent you from voting.

You might have wondered what party.

This is not about one party or another.

This is about all Americans being allowed to vote in a democracy.