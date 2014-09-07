Who in the World Will the GOP Nominate for 2016? | Perspectives | BillMoyers.com

The "chaos" I presume the author, Joshua Holland, is referring to is the number of candidates that were clearly not ready for prime time, or so far to the right, that in a general election, the majority of voters simply could not vote for them.

By shortening the calendar days and picking moderators that will ask the "right" kind of questions leads to me to wonder if the GOP is trying to limit the examination of the candidates so the general public does not get the full scoop on where the candidates actually stand? Are the moderators, and for either party's debate calendar, chosen to be a necessary part of identifying where candidates stand so voters can choose intelligently, or are they chosen to not let the true intentions of the candidates show and minimize damage to their party?

Two candidates opting for a 2016 run are Perry (being indicted) and Christie (Bridgegate and tripling the amount of fees spent on managing the state's finances with large returns never materializing).

Will the debates cover these topics, or will they try to sweep them under the rug and hope voters forget?

Governor Scott Walker of Wisconsin has alienated a large percentage of the state, and that shows with a dead-heat in his reelection bid. Outside of the state, he is often viewed in a negative light, and his relationship with outside monies gives a creepy characterization of him.

Jeb Bush, former governor of Florida, the state that Rick Scott is despised and has alienated both democrats and republicans, and Senator Mark Rubio of the same state, look to be middle ground and candidates that could pull in Latin and Asian voters.

However, will the debates cover the senator's 180-degree turn on immigration, and Jeb Bush's position on immigration and undocumented residents in the United States? Will the debates highlight what they would actually do, or what they want the GOP to hear to win the nomination? Will Common Core be discussed at all, for which Bush has been an advocate for?

Rand Paul, as the author points out, is trying to distance himself from his father. Will the debates ask how he has distanced himself from himself of year's prior?

I doubt that Paul Ryan will run. The years of Ryan working on some sort of budget has never materialized. If he does run, will the debates highlight that?

Will Rick Santorum, Ben Carson, John Bolton, and other "charisma-challenged" run? Or, will the GOP try to stop them from running in hopes to prevent the nomination process to become a circus? If any do run, how will the debates handle and highlight their positions?

Senator Cruz entry would be a death-blow to the GOP nomination process, being that he has alienated the conservative base. He's also comes across in the media as an idiot, so having him in the GOP nomination process would just turn it into a circus, as mentioned, the GOP desires to prevent.

The GOP is basically hoping that the song, "Bring on the Clowns", is never played.

The author may have it right though. It should be interesting.