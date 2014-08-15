Study Shows the Madness of States Refusing to Expand Medicaid | Blog | BillMoyers.com

Arizona Governor Jan Brewer, a stalwart conservative, has been engaged in a vicious fight with members of her own party over the issue — and so far has come out on top. But many of the states that need those federal dollars the most continue to resist.

I quoted this because of the term "Conservative". There is nothing conservative about refusing payments from the Federal Government to assist one's state in health care funding, that will in fact reduce health care expenditures over the long-term.

It is a shame that the hatred for this President is so much that governors would rather have their citizens suffer or die at an early age than give an opportunity to these same citizens a better life.