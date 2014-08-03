Far right's secret SCOTUS strategy: What Boehner's lawsuit is really about

That would make the Court substantially more powerful than than the other two branches as it becomes the arbiter of disputes that would normally fall under the purview of the political system. Historically, if you don’t like what a president is doing (or a Congress, for that matter) you take your complaint to the people and let them decide. It would appear that Speaker Boehner and the Republicans are cutting out the middle man — us. But it’s very possible that with their gerrymandered districts they could keep the House for some time to come and the undemocratic nature of the Senate insures that it can always be up for grabs.

My take is that Republicans know that they do not have the national vote to retake the Executive Branch in 2016, and perhaps for several iterations thereafter.The GOP will need to have another means to govern, and what better way to allow those with lifetime appointments then having "us" vote them out.

We have a twisted GOP, and no matter how much Rand Paul tries to convince America he actually cares about the population, he is still like many in the Tea Party that despise what the Federal Government has accomplished over the last several decades.

The suit will go nowhere though because one, Boehner and GOP do not have standing, and that the only remedy would be is, to govern, which Mr. Boehner has not shown an affinity for.