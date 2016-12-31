Trump's State

One has to wonder what to expect when Donald Trump occupies the Executive Branch as President.

The 2016 primary gave us hints to what to expect by the very words (including tweets) by Donald Trump.

The 2016 primary also showed cowardly acts by those that would naturally and ferociously oppose Donald Trump, and then accept all his negatives, as well as the documented hatred and bigotry of this individual.

Since his election, Donald Trump and his supporters, have made it very clear on one thing, but it is not concrete policies. It is their attitude toward facts, and the necessity of propaganda and misinformation - major elements of an authoritarian state.

When the President-elect continues to praise Putin, one should fear the policies from a Trump Administration and its effects on the dignity of man.

I wrote this after watching an episode from a marathon of The Twilight Zone.

In "The Obsolete Man", the story takes place in a bookless society, and a librarian (Burgess Meredith) is condemned to death for being obsolete.

While the story is thought-provoking - and most of the series' stories are - it is Rod Serling's opening remarks that are the most thought-provoking, especially in regards to Donald Trump.

You walk into this room at your own risk, because it leads to the future. Not a future that will be but one that might be. This is not a new world. It is simply an extension of what began in the old one. It has patterned itself after every dictator that has ever planted the ripping imprint of a boot on the pages of history since the beginning of time. It has refinements. Technological advances and the more sophisticated approach to the destruction of human freedom. But like every one of the super states that preceded it, it has one iron rule; logic is an enemy and truth is a menace. This is Mr. Romney Wordsworth, in his last 48 hours on earth. He is a citizen of the state but will soon have to be eliminated, because he is built out of flesh, and because he has a mind. Mr. Romney Wordsworth, who will draw his last breaths... in the Twilight Zone.

It is the "logic is an enemy and truth is a menace" the most pertinent, as Trump's words and actions seem to relish the destruction of logic and truth for his own purposes.

In the closing statement by Mr. Serling, he comments on the chancellor who put Mr. Wordsworth to death and at the end was also considered obsolete.

The chancellor, the late chancellor, was only partly correct. He was obsolete, but so is the state, the entity he worshipped. Any state, any entity, any ideology that fails to recognize the worth, the dignity, the rights of man—that state is obsolete. A case to be filed under "M" for Mankind in the Twilight Zone.

I always wonder how a country transforms into an authoritarian state, but one thing is certain; for the state to succeed, logic and truth must be eliminated.